2020 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team 1 Month from Opening Day

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees: 3-17 (85%)

2020 isn't treating the New York Yankees much better on the injury front than last year did. Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, while fellow ace James Paxton is recovering from back surgery. Aaron Judge should be OK, but it's disconcerting that his shoulder is already sore.

Yet these Yankees are still a healthier version of the team that blasted 306 home runs and won 103 games in 2019. And this time, they have Gerrit Cole to help carry their rotation through hard times. Ultimately, much more will need to go wrong for them to miss the postseason entirely.

Tampa Bay Rays: 2-3 (60%)

The Tampa Bay Rays will have a path to the top of the AL East if the Yankees' injuries continue to mount, but for now it's hard to make the case that the Rays are the better team. If nothing else, there's a significant gap between the clubs with regard to offensive upside.

But like it was last season, Tampa Bay's offense should be above-average. The Rays also figure to be a run-prevention powerhouse, particularly if Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow stay healthy and effective. So even if they can't win the division, they should contend for the AL's top wild-card spot.

Boston Red Sox: 3-1 (25%)

If the Boston Red Sox still had Mookie Betts and David Price, their lineup and rotation could have elite potential. That potential is not so apparent after their departure, and the Red Sox look like an 85-win team.

That would, however, put them in range of a wild-card berth. And who knows? If J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi bounce back while Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Rodriguez build on their outstanding 2019s, the Red Sox might have a narrow path to the AL East crown.

Toronto Blue Jays: 9-1 (10%)

The Toronto Blue Jays have the look of an underdog. Sure, they lost 95 games last year. But a whole bunch of talented young hitters got major league experience, and their pitching staff has since been upgraded with Hyun-Jin Ryu, Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson.

But while it's possible the Blue Jays will arrive ahead of schedule, a la the 2018 Atlanta Braves, that scenario needs a great many things to go right. Chief among them is their pitching staff's ability to avoid busting, which extends to Ryu.

Baltimore Orioles: 1,000-1 (0.1%)

Well, maybe if 2013 Chris Davis shows up and the Baltimore Orioles can come up with five clones of 1973-1976 Jim Palmer for their rotation. Then and only then will they have a shot in 2020.

Barring those eventualities, it's looking like a third straight 100-loss season for the Orioles.