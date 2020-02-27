Bayley Beats Naomi in 2nd-Ever Women's Match at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bayley beat Naomi at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in the second women's match ever to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley resourcefully trapped Naomi's legs inside her shirt and drove her face into the mat to successfully defend her title.

At WWE Crown Jewel in October, Natalya and Lacey Evans made history by competing in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. Thursday's bout was historic in its own right since it was the first women's title match to take place in the Middle East.

After Bayley cheated by using the ropes during a pinfall to beat Carmella in a title match on a recent episode of SmackDown, she was attacked by Naomi and then announced in frustration that she would defend her title at Super ShowDown.

To determine her opponent, Carmella and Naomi met in a No. 1 Contender's match on the final episode of SmackDown before Super ShowDown. The latter won the match and thus earned the right to compete in the major bout.

After several months off television, Naomi made her return on January 26 as part of the women's Royal Rumble match. While she didn't win, she had a strong performance that gave her some momentum to take with her to SmackDown.

Shortly after that, Naomi interrupted a promo by Bayley to remind the Triple Crown Women's champion that she had never beaten her. That set the stage for their rivalry and the eventual title match between them that finally came to pass at Super ShowDown.

Bayley was in need of some new competition after running through the likes of Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Carmella in title matches, and Naomi presented her with perhaps the biggest challenge of her championship reign.

Although Bayley was able to leave Super ShowDown with the title still in tow, Naomi turned in a strong performance and could be in line for a rematch at some point, perhaps even at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

