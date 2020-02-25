Tiger Woods Reveals Menu for 2020 Masters Champions Dinner

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods isn't going to refresh things when he hosts his first Masters Champions Dinner since 2006. Instead, the 2019 Masters winner will trust the formula he relied upon 14 years ago.

It means steak and fajitas will be the order of the day, according to ESPN's Bob Harig:

Woods explained why he's going for familiar fare, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek and USA Today: "Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006. So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it."

He also revealed how the possibility of serving milkshakes as liquid refreshment harkens back. Specifically, Woods recalled how they were his drink of choice back in 1998 to help commemorate his first win at Augusta.

The idea of trusting the familiar is fitting for Woods. After all, the 44-year-old proved age and injuries cannot erode timeless talent and work ethic when he donned the famous green jacket for a fifth time last year.

Steak is a familiar theme at this event, with 2018 champion Patrick Reed including rib-eye on the menu roughly 12 months ago. The 2020 Masters begins April 9, and the dinner will take place the Tuesday of that week.