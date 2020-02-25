Phillie Phanatic Creators: New Design 'An Afront to Our Intellectual Property'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The co-creators of the Phillie Phanatic are unhappy with the Philadelphia Phillies' attempts to tweak the mascot in an effort to continue using it after the copyright expires June 15.

According to Fox 29 in Philadelphia, co-creator Wayde Harrison took issue with the Phillies' tactics, saying, "The Phillies' lack of good faith in negotiating for an extension of the copyright assignment for the Phillie Phanatic is disappointing. But the unveiling of the so-called 'new' Phanatic on Sunday is an afront to our intellectual property rights and to Phillies fans everywhere."

Co-creator Bonnie Erickson added, "The Phanatic has performed successfully for the Phillies and the city of Philadelphia for decades. The 'business decision' by the Phillies to roll out this 'new' Phanatic is a transparent attempt to deny us our rights under of the Copyright Act. We would love to have the real Phanatic continue with the Phillies."

The Phanatic debuted with a new look Sunday during a Phillies spring training game. While he is still green, fuzzy and sporting a Phillies jersey, some slight adjustments were made, including a shorter snout and stars behind his eyes:

The Phillies purchased the Phillie Phanatic copyright from Harrison and Erickson in 1984 after they created the mascot in 1978. By law, artists are allowed to renegotiate their rights fees after 35 years.

Last year, the Phillies filed a lawsuit against Harrison and Erickson, arguing that they should maintain the mascot's rights.

The legal battle seems unlikely to end any time soon, especially if the Phillies proceed with the revised Phillie Phanatic without renegotiating with the creators.