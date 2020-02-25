Falcons Will Let Austin Hooper Test Market in Free Agency, Says Thomas Dimitroff

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Coming off a career year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, tight end Austin Hooper will test his value on the open market.

Speaking to the media Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the team is "hopeful" it will re-sign Hooper, and the Falcons "fully intend on negotiating" with his representatives this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.