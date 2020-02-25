Tom Brady Reflects on 'Superhero' Kobe Bryant in Emotional Twitter Message

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss how the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have impacted him and others.

The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Brady's reflection came one day after a memorial was held in Kobe and Gianna's honor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In the tweet, Brady divulged that the loss of the ex-Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter has triggered an emotional response:

"I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I've witnessed the well deserve outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night and brought me so many tears?"

Brady also offered his thoughts on how he and others may be able to cope:

"That's what we will all miss. That's why we hurt. Because we know that he was always fighting against the norm. He was doing more than his share. Now who is going to do the work that is still here to be done? Who is going to fight and break the norms with love and joy and inspiration? Who is going to discard fear, and doubt, and hate? Who is going to carry the load and be the superhero that he was? The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US. Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. That's what Kobe always did, and that's what he wanted for us too."

While Brady and Bryant pursued different sports, they are two of the greatest to ever do it in their respective disciplines.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP who is still going strong at 42 years old despite arguably already being the greatest quarterback of all time.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP who stands as one of the best pure scorers to ever play.

Brady and Bryant are both known as two of the greatest competitors in sports and for their ability to inspire others as well, and it is clear Brady intends to carry on Bryant's legacy as best he can in that regard.