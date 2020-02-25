Raiders News: GM Mike Mayock 'Very Happy' with Derek Carr at Quarterback

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Head coach Jon Gruden, general manager Mike Mayock and quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders talk on the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he's "very happy" with quarterback Derek Carr, but he stopped short of committing to him as the team's starter for the 2020 season.

"Derek played at a high level last season. I'm very happy with Derek," Mayock told reporters. "But as I've said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there's a chance to upgrade, we will look into that."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

