Raiders News: GM Mike Mayock 'Very Happy' with Derek Carr at Quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he's "very happy" with quarterback Derek Carr, but he stopped short of committing to him as the team's starter for the 2020 season.

"Derek played at a high level last season. I'm very happy with Derek," Mayock told reporters. "But as I've said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there's a chance to upgrade, we will look into that."

