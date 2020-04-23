Andrew Thomas Drafted by Giants: New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Coming off a successful three-year stint at the University of Georgia, Andrew Thomas will now anchor the New York Giants offensive line after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Originally recruited by former Georgia coach Mark Richt even before graduating high school, Thomas remained high on the program after Kirby Smart was hired.

Even before his senior year of high school in 2016, Thomas committed to the Bulldogs. The Georgia native developed into one of the foundation pieces for the program's ascent to elite status in the SEC, which saw them reach the College Football Playoff Championship Game in 2017.

Thomas was named to the All-American freshman team in his first year with the Bulldogs. He followed that up by making the All-American team in each of the next two seasons and winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2019 as the best blocker in the SEC.

Here's what New York's offensive depth chart looks like with the addition of Thomas:

QB - Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy

RB - Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis

WR 1 - Sterling Shepard

WR 2 - Golden Tate

WR 3 - Darius Slayton, Cody Core

TE - Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo

LT - Andrew Thomas, Nate Solder, Nate Wozniak

LG - Will Hernandez, Chad Slade

C - Spencer Pulley, Tanner Volson

RG - Kevin Zeitler, Nick Gates

RT - Cameron Fleming, Eric Smith

During his three seasons at Georgia, Thomas started all 41 games he played. The 21-year-old only allowed one sack to an opposing player during his junior year in 2019.

B/R's Matt Miller offered this assessment of Thomas' skills translating to the NFL in his post-Super Bowl mock draft: "Thomas played left tackle for the Bulldogs and knows the drill. He's coming from a pro-style offense and has experience against top-tier pass-rushers in the SEC."

The NFL Scouting Combine showcased the raw physical attributes that give Thomas the potential to dominate the professional level:

The Giants believe in Thomas' ability to be an impact player. He has built up an impressive body of work over the course of three years playing in the best football conference in the country.

Thomas' experience on the big stage, including playing in the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship as a true freshman, is a strong indication that he won't be intimidated starting right away in the NFL.

Now that Daniel Jones is the unquestioned starting quarterback, the Giants' next order of business is getting an offensive line capable of protecting him.

Per Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, New York's starting tackles in 2019—Nate Solder and Mike Remmers—combined to allow the most pressures of any tackle duo in the league (97).

Adding Thomas to play left tackle should immediately help New York's protection off the edge and allow Jones more time to throw to playmakers like Saquon Barkley and Golden Tate III.