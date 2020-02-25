Tom Brady Rumors: Patriots Expected to Meet with QB's Agent at 2020 NFL Combine

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and Don Yee, the agent for longtime Pats quarterback Tom Brady, are reportedly expected to meet at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to discuss a new contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that "nothing's expected to happen until right up on the cusp of free agency," which begins March 18, but it's viewed as the first "real dialogue" between the sides.

In January, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Brady wasn't interested in giving the Patriots another "hometown discount" and was willing to hit to open market to see what type of offers he'd receive.

The 42-year-old California native was noncommittal about his future after New England's season ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

"I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization," he told reporters. "Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me—just being with them. So I'm very blessed. I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

Brady's numbers didn't live up to his typically MVP-level standard this past season. He completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games. He ranked 23rd in passer rating (88.0) and 17th in ESPN's Total QBR.

It's hard to pinpoint how much of that decline is related to a potential physical drop off after 20 NFL seasons or whether it's a direct connection to the Patriots' lackluster receiving group in 2019.

His career resume is virtually unmatched. He's earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, six Super Bowl championships, four Super Bowl MVP Awards, three regular-season MVPs and numerous other individual and team accolades since the Pats selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on The Rich Eisen Show last week the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are potential landing spots if Brady leaves New England:

It sounds like the Patriots are going to make a final push to get the future Hall of Famer under contract before he hits free agency, though.