WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before PPVFebruary 25, 2020
WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Match Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before PPV
As Thursday's event in Saudi Arabia approaches, the WWE Universe is ready to see how the 2020 edition of Super ShowDown shakes out.
With a card that features five championship matches, a steel cage war and a battle for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy, fans will be treated to a pay-per-view quality show on a random Thursday in February.
Add in the fact Bayley will defend her SmackDown women's title against Naomi, marking the second women's match to be held in Saudi Arabia and the first to be contested for a championship, and the WWE Universe is guaranteed to witness history.
Here is the match card, predicted winners, rumors and news ahead of this year's edition of Super ShowDown.
Match Card
Here is the full match card and predicted winners for Super ShowDown:
WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg
SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
Steel Cage match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
Gauntlet match for Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev
*Winners italicized.
Rumors Surrounding Universal Championship Match
One of the most anticipated matches on the Super ShowDown card is Bray Wyatt defending his universal title against Goldberg, but rumors have run wild about who will walk out of Saudi Arabia with the championship.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Ringside News), Goldberg is not expected to have a match at WrestleMania 36 and is not currently scheduled to even be at the event. If the former WCW champion won't be in Tampa, Florida on April 5, he won't be winning Thursday.
On the other hand, rumors have been swirling that WrestleMania 36's card has changed drastically. With the chance WWE could book Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, there is a chance The Fiend drops the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.
The title match at Super ShowDown is sure to be a train wreck, but if their altercation on SmackDown is any indication of what fans should expect, it will be a battle that won't be forgotten soon.
Bayley and Naomi Make History
When Naomi defeated Carmella on Friday Night SmackDown, she secured her spot against Bayley in the first-ever women’s title match in Saudi Arabia.
Win or lose, Naomi has already been given a major vote of confidence by the company.
"I pushed through, I did what I had to do and the best woman won on the night," she told ArabNews.com. "I'm so excited and thankful for this opportunity. To be one of the women to go to Saudi Arabia and perform in a championship match is making history."
Saudi Arabia’s issues with equal rights are well-publicized, but it's an undeniable achievement for WWE to break down gender barriers through wrestling.
Just as Natalya and Lacey Evans made history being in the first-ever women's match to take place in Saudi Arabia, Naomi and Bayley will take things another step forward.
Superstars Skipping the Show
There are a larger number of WWE Superstars skipping the Saudi Arabia show this time around, and speculation surrounds why some top star names were left off the card.
According to Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE officials want to avoid a similar situation that arose when flight delays caused SmackDown to be shorthanded in October, which resulted in the NXT invasion.
Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez also speculated the massive travel delays that occurred during WWE's last trip to the region left a bad taste in the mouth of performers, causing them to skip Thursday's show.
WrestlingNews.Co reported Aleister Black, Mustafa Ali, Kevin Owens, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sami Zayn, The Revival and more won't be on the show.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).