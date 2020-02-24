Panthers Reportedly 'Open for Business' on Trade Market Amid Cam Newton Buzz

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to revamp their roster under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Monday the Panthers are "open for business on the trade market" and that general manager Marty Hurney "appears willing to field inquiries for the majority of his roster" with "a group of young core players" viewed as the only untouchables.

Robinson wrote:

"While that willingness to listen doesn't necessarily signal a total reboot for the Panthers, it appears the franchise is planning to be aggressive with its re-tooling under new head coach Matt Rhule. That effort is expected to build steam over the next week, as Hurney begins meeting with other teams at the scouting combine in Indianapolis."

This news will mostly fuel speculation about quarterback Cam Newton's future. The 2011 first overall pick has played his entire NFL career with the Panthers, but recent injuries have resulted in a perceived disconnect between player and franchise.

Newton said on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LIV earlier this month that he will "absolutely" remain a Panther:

Eleven days later, team owner David Tepper pumped the brakes:

Newton, 30, missed all but two games in 2019 because of a Lisfranc injury in his left foot suffered during the Panthers' third preseason game. He underwent surgery in December, and The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue provided an update on his recovery Feb. 17:

Last season marked the first time Newton appeared in fewer than 14 regular-season games even though he played through a shoulder injury in 2018, which required surgery in January 2019. That was preceded by another shoulder surgery in March 2017.

In Newton's absence, the Panthers turned to the 23-year-old Kyle Allen and finished the season a disappointing 5-11.

Next season is the last on Newton's five-year, $103.8 million contract. Per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers would save $19.1 million by moving on from Newton. They'd take a $21.1 million cap hit by keeping him.