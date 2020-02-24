No. 6 Florida State Rallies to Beat No. 11 Louisville in Pivotal ACC Clash

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

No. 6 Florida State is in first place in the tight ACC race.

The Seminoles men's basketball team completed its season sweep of the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals with a 82-67 victory in Monday's showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are 24-4 overall and 14-3 in ACC play following their fourth straight win. They are just ahead of the 13-3 Duke Blue Devils after Trent Forrest led the way in a balanced effort with five double-digit scorers.



Florida State trailed by double digits in the second half but took over down the stretch against a Louisville team trending in the wrong direction with a 2-3 mark in its last five games.

The Cardinals are still an impressive 23-6 overall and 14-4 in conference play but missed a golden opportunity for a marquee road win.

What's Next?

Florida State is at Clemson on Saturday, while Louisville hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

