No. 6 Florida State Rallies to Beat No. 11 Louisville in Pivotal ACC Clash

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) reacts after hitting a three-point basket against Louisville in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

No. 6 Florida State is in first place in the tight ACC race.

The Seminoles men's basketball team completed its season sweep of the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals with a 82-67 victory in Monday's showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are 24-4 overall and 14-3 in ACC play following their fourth straight win. They are just ahead of the 13-3 Duke Blue Devils after Trent Forrest led the way in a balanced effort with five double-digit scorers.

Florida State trailed by double digits in the second half but took over down the stretch against a Louisville team trending in the wrong direction with a 2-3 mark in its last five games.

The Cardinals are still an impressive 23-6 overall and 14-4 in conference play but missed a golden opportunity for a marquee road win.

                  

What's Next?

Florida State is at Clemson on Saturday, while Louisville hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

                                                    

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

