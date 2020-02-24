XFL's Week 3 Games on ABC, ESPN Average 1.7M Viewers; 558K Drop from Week 2

XFL/Getty Images

Viewership for the XFL dipped for the second straight week across ABC and ESPN.

According to XFL writer Mike Mitchell, Saturday's ABC broadcast and Sunday's ESPN broadcast averaged 1.704 million viewers. Mitchell also provided the highest-rated markets:

ABC carried two games in Week 2, which drew 2.262 million viewers, which was down from the 2.9 million viewers ABC and ESPN averaged in Week 1.

The state of Ohio doesn't have an XFL team, yet it continues to show a significant interest in the league. The trend may have something to do with former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.

Mitchell noted a week ago that Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati were three of the top five markets for the DC Defenders' 27-0 victory over the New York Guardians.

Fans who tuned in to FS1 on Sunday were disappointed, though, as the Defenders lost 39-9 to the Los Angeles Wildcats. Jones went 13-of-26 for 103 yards and four interceptions.

With Jones' poor outing, P.J. Walker climbed to the top of the leaderboard in the XFL's MVP race. Walker threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns while running for 34 yards and one score as the Houston Roughnecks defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 34-27.

The Roughnecks are the XFL's lone unbeaten team, and they'll look to remain perfect against the Dallas Renegades on Sunday.