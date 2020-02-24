Andreas Athanasiou Traded to Oilers from Red Wings for Sam Gagner, Draft Picks

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday they acquired veteran center Sam Gagner and a pair of second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts from the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers received Andreas Athanasiou and left wing Ryan Kuffner in the deal.

The Red Wings have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so it made sense to cash out on a player who's set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason. Athanasiou only turns 26 in August, but Detroit was likely going to have a headache regarding whether to re-sign him.

He has 10 goals and 14 assists, putting him on pace to finish well below the 54 points he finished with in 2018-19.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with 73 points. Perhaps they think the added stakes of a playoff push will help Athanasiou get his season back on track.

Kuffner has spent all year with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, registering six goals and three assists in 32 games. He's unlikely to help Edmonton much now but provides the team with another prospect who might deliver value down the road.

For Detroit, the two second-round picks are the biggest part of the return. Gagner is an unrestricted free agent, and his $3.15 million salary cap hit accounts largely for his inclusion in the trade.

The Red Wings now have three second-rounders in the 2020 draft. They can either use those to add to their young core or package them together as part of a deal to land a proven veteran in the summer.