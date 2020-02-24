Microsoft Reveals More Details About Xbox Series X Specs

Microsoft

Microsoft announced new details about the Xbox Series X's specs Monday, notably sharing new information about the next-generation console's processing power and backward-compatibility.

The Xbox Series X will feature a "next generation custom processor" that uses AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Microsoft stated the new processor will provide "four times the processing power of an Xbox One." This will allow developers to leverage 12 teraflops of processing power, marking a significant increase from past consoles—double that of the Xbox One X and more than eights times the power of the original Xbox One.

Microsoft shared more info about the Xbox Series X's solid-state drive and Quick Resume feature in an effort to attack long loading times.

"The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens," Microsoft said in the announcement.

Finally, Microsoft revealed more details about backward-compatibility, confirming that four generations of Xbox games (all the way back to the original Xbox console) will be playable on the Series X. In particular, Microsoft highlighted Smart Delivery, a new feature that ensures a player will only have to purchase a game that uses Smart Delivery once on Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

On Monday, CD Projekt Red announced that it will use the Smart Delivery feature for the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. If you choose to buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, and you later buy an Xbox Series X, you will automatically get a free Series X game upgrade.