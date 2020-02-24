Derek Jeter's Jersey from Yankees Debut Sells for $369K at Auction

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A jersey worn by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for his MLB debut sold for $369,000 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

Jeter also autographed the jersey, which includes a note of when he debuted.

Jeter had an inauspicious start to his MLB career, going 0-for-5 in an 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners on May 29, 1995. He registered his first hit one day later.

The 45-year-old went on to win the American League's Rookie of the Year and the first of his five World Series titles in 1996. He was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner before retiring after the 2014 season.

Jeter was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January and fell one vote short of being unanimously inducted.