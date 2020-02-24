Derek Jeter's Jersey from Yankees Debut Sells for $369K at Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A jersey worn by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for his MLB debut sold for $369,000 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

Jeter also autographed the jersey, which includes a note of when he debuted.

Jeter had an inauspicious start to his MLB career, going 0-for-5 in an 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners on May 29, 1995. He registered his first hit one day later.

The 45-year-old went on to win the American League's Rookie of the Year and the first of his five World Series titles in 1996. He was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner before retiring after the 2014 season.

Jeter was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January and fell one vote short of being unanimously inducted.

