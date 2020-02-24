Wayne Simmonds Reportedly Traded to Sabres from Devils for 2021 NHL Draft Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils are trading veteran forward Wayne Simmonds to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

The pick can become a fourth-rounder.

Simmonds has eight goals and 16 assists through 61 games this season. This is the second straight year in which he was moved ahead of the trade deadline after the Philadelphia Flyers sent him to the Nashville Predators last February.

