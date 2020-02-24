Jaguars Rumors: Marcell Dareus' $20M Contract Option Won't Be Picked Up by JAX

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are declining Marcell Dareus' option for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The veteran defensive tackle was set to count for $22.5 million against the salary cap. By releasing him this offseason, the Jaguars will save $20 million and carry $2.5 million in dead money.

