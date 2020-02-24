Senators Trade Jean-Gabriel Pageau to Islanders for NHL Draft Picks

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Islanders added some much-needed offense with the acquisition of center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Ottawa will receive a first- and second-round pick for 2020 plus a conditional third-round pick if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup. The first-rounder is also protected in case New York gets a top-three pick in 2020, which would push the selection to the 2021 draft.

Pageau is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his eight-year career, already setting a personal-best with 24 goals in 60 appearances in 2019-20. He led the Senators with 40 points before being dealt ahead of Monday's deadline.

The 27-year-old has been especially impressive on the penalty kill, contributing three short-handed goals and three short-handed assists on the season. Former Ottawa teammate Vladislav Namestnikov is the only other player in the NHL with six short-handed points.

This will be a valuable addition for the Islanders, which entered Monday ranked 22nd in the league with 2.84 goals scored per game. The squad scored just two total goals during a recent four-game losing streak before bouncing back with a pair of wins.

Pageau could help the squad with more consistency on that end of the ice, adding another versatile weapon along with top players like Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson.

However, there could be some concern about the price tag of this trade for a player set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

According to Andy Graziano of WFAN, Pageau is seeking a five-year deal worth at least $5 million per year in the offseason.

This season could also be a fluke for a player who has only topped 35 points in a season once previously in his career.

Ottawa should also be satisfied to add assets for its rebuild.

With just 53 points in 62 games, the Senators were unlikely to compete for a playoff spot this year. By dealing away their most productive player for at least two draft picks, they are much better set up for the future.