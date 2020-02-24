LSU 'Unlocked' Joe Burrow's 'Superpower,' Says NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A year ago, quarterback Joe Burrow was considered a potential mid-round pick with little hope of ascending into the first-round conversation. After putting together perhaps the single greatest individual season in NCAA history, Burrow is now considered a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick.

So, what changed?

According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, LSU's scheme under Joe Brady helped unlock Burrow's "superpower" to see the entire field.

"You look at this year. He gets [passing-game coordinator] Joe Brady in there. He becomes a master of the offense," Jeremiah told Peter King of NBC Sports. "At the beginning of the season, they were in a bunch of six-man protection, which he's playing really well. And he said eventually Joe Brady said in Week 3 or 4, 'Let's just go five-man protection. Let's get everybody out into the route.' When they did that, [he] completed about 80 percent from that point on.

"His superpower is his ability to see the entire field, to work through progressions, and then throw the ball accurately. So they kind of unlocked that superpower this last year. And the rest is history."

Jeremiah compared LSU's scheme in 2019 favorably to 2018, which saw the Tigers often max protect Burrow with seven players. That limited his ability to scan the field and find open targets.

