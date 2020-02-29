Predictions for Cody vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Moxley, Full AEW Revolution Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling Revolution 2020 is set for February 29 on B/R Live, with the Buy In pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

For AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, Kris Statlander will face Nyla Rose for her Women's World Championship, and The Young Bucks will try to win the tag titles from "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

On top of this, Cody, Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin will seek vengeance on MJF, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, respectively, and much more should be in store.

Before the event begins, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for which wrestlers will come out on top.

