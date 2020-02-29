Predictions for Cody vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Moxley, Full AEW Revolution Match Card

Predictions for Cody vs. MJF, Jericho vs. Moxley, Full AEW Revolution Match CardFebruary 29, 2020
All Elite Wrestling Revolution 2020 is set for February 29 on B/R Live, with the Buy In pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.
For AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, Kris Statlander will face Nyla Rose for her Women's World Championship, and The Young Bucks will try to win the tag titles from "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega.
On top of this, Cody, Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin will seek vengeance on MJF, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, respectively, and much more should be in store.
Before the event begins, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for which wrestlers will come out on top.
Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
The Inner Circle's heavy, Jake Hager, broke Dustin Rhodes' arm several months back. Ever since, Rhodes has wanted revenge, but he's going to be disappointed come Revolution.
Hager's formal reintroduction to the squared circle has to come with a win so he can start off on the right foot.
Outside of his previous years as Jack Swagger in WWE, the audience hasn't seen him wrestle. He hasn't even established a character beyond being a brute.
In order to maintain his mystique as the powerhouse of the top heel stable, he should look as unbeatable as possible. He doesn't have to be infallible—Rhodes can put up a fight—but Hager can't lose.
On paper, he's younger, bigger, more powerful and has fewer battle scars. That is a winning combination if there ever was one.
Prediction: Hager wins.
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy is one of the most delightful aspects of AEW. Somehow, he oozes charisma without saying a word and successfully balances tremendous athleticism while lampooning the wrestling business.
But, this is still supposed to be serious business. Someone who is not into the fun and games is PAC—one of AEW's most obsessively competitive and uber-talented performers.
PAC is a cutthroat wrestler who pushes the limits of what he's able to get away with in order to secure a victory, as if he wasn't already powerful and agile to begin with.
Cassidy is not a complete pushover, which will surprise The Bastard, but he's still a joke. PAC, on the other hand, is a future world champion and should have his win-loss record prioritized.
Prediction: PAC wins.
The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored
Since coming to AEW, The Dark Order has targeted nearly everyone on the roster, but nobody has been focused on as much as Christopher Daniels.
That has created tension within SoCal Uncensored, particularly as there have been many teases that The Fallen Angel may be The Exalted One, The Dark Order's yet-to-be-revealed leader.
At Revolution, that reveal may happen, or a different person may announce themselves as the leader of the cult. Then again, we may have to wait even longer for that information.
But as that storyline is the driving force of The Dark Order, giving Evil Uno and Stu Grayson the win over Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian makes most sense. It paints a more ominous portrait for anyone who may stand opposed to their ideals.
Prediction: The Dark Order wins.
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
While Dustin Rhodes will fail to get revenge on Hager for his injuries, Darby Allin stands a much better chance at getting back at his rival from The Inner Circle, Sammy Guevara.
The Spanish God rammed Allin's skateboard into his neck a few weeks back and broke another on his head on the past episode of Dynamite.
Some babyfaces should win on this card, and while Allin doesn't have a perfect win-loss record, he's still done well for himself. Guevara could afford a loss without looking weak, too.
That's far from a guarantee, though. The fact that Allin can take so much punishment and keep going is one of the reasons the crowd loves him.
If he suffers another beating, it could just position him even better as an underdog for the future while twisting the knife even more that Guevara got away with being such a perpetual jerk. But for some balance to be maintained, the win should go to Allin.
Prediction: Allin wins.
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page
Even before "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, the collapse of their friendship was in the works.
Since failing to win the AEW World Championship at All Out, Page has been on a downward spiral. His self-esteem is shattered, his drinking has gotten worse and he's been distancing himself from The Elite.
When Omega and Page beat SCU for the titles, it was a band-aid, not a cure. As soon as The Young Bucks came within the vicinity of the tag titles, Page's insecurities created palpable tension.
The logical next step to push this story is for Nick and Matt Jackson to take those titles. Otherwise, Page and Omega will be stuck in the same limbo of waiting for the inevitable implosion.
If The Young Bucks win, Omega may congratulate them, and Page may attack all three out of frustration. That would be the best catalyst to light the fuse for his heel turn and let the sparks fly.
Prediction: The Young Bucks win.
AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
The Women's World Championship match is one of the easiest bouts to call. Nyla Rose only just won the title a few weeks ago from Riho, and there's no way she's dropping it this fast.
No feud had been established between the champion and Kris Statlander. The only reason AEW's resident alien is fighting for the title is because she's the No. 1-ranked competitor.
That's logical, but it's also not an angle fans can sink their teeth into. Statlander is presented as being a tough opponent for Rose to eventually overcome so she starts her title reign looking strong.
Prediction: Rose wins.
MJF vs. Cody
MJF vs. Cody is very difficult to predict. There are arguments for both to get the win.
As MJF screwed Cody out of future world title shots, forced him to suffer 10 belt lashes and other beatings, it makes sense for Cody to get revenge and put MJF in his place.
However, a win for MJF will mean significantly more than a loss will hurt Cody, who doesn't need the victory as he's firmly established as a top competitor for AEW.
Ringside, Wardlow has youth, but Arn Anderson has experience. As the villain, MJF is more likely to call for outside help, but Cody's been unable to stop Anderson from interfering on his behalf in other matches just the same.
No matter who wins, this feud will probably not be over with this match. You might as well flip a coin.
Prediction: MJF wins.
AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a fighter hungry to take a piece out of Chris Jericho and walk away from Revolution with the AEW World Championship. He stands a better chance than anyone Le Champion has fought so far, and he's virtually guaranteed to become champion at some point down the line.
But that time isn't now.
The Inner Circle just received new theme music and a possible new name in The Painmaker Posse. If Jericho were to lose the title now, it would derail that train's momentum.
Jericho works best when the spotlight is on him and others are punching up. As Moxley has only ever lost one tag team match and wasn't pinned in that contest, he can stand to suffer his first loss to a Hall of Famer with nearly the exact same record and a stable that can back him up and interfere.
Prediction: Jericho wins.
