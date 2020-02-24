Antonio Rudiger Says 'Racism Won' After Tottenham Game, Feels 'Totally Alone'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has said "racism won" after he was booed by Tottenham Hotspur fans during Saturday's 2-1 derby win at Stamford Bridge, adding he feels "totally alone."

Rudiger, 26, scored a late own-goal as Frank Lampard's side notched their second win over Spurs this term. Some among the travelling fans could be heard heckling the Germany international, whose allegations of monkey chants from the crowd in Chelsea's win at Tottenham in December went unproved following an investigation.

He told reporters after the home win over Jose Mourinho's side, per Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail: "If you boo me because of that, then you are poor people. I am sorry, this is a sign that we have a very big problem. It's sad. At the end of the day, I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. It makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won."

Rudiger addressed the four white journalists involved in the conversation and said he feels isolated because of a lack of support from the authorities: "I'm not trying to offend. But you people will never understand what goes through my mind in this moment. Or other black players' minds. I am alone. I am totally alone. It's nice if people are speaking up for me but, at the end of the day, it just replays. Authority-wise, I am alone."

Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso scored in either half before Rudiger diverted an 89th-minute Erik Lamela effort into his own net, completing Chelsea's league double against their nearby rivals:

Players have been encouraged to walk off the pitch if they're subject to racist abuse. Rudiger said he will "always stand up" against the issue: "I'm not hurting anyone. I'm not killing anyone. I will always stand up for other people. I will not leave anyone like this."

The centre-back departed Stamford Bridge on Saturday to be with his newborn son, Djamal:

He continued: "If it happens at football, it is also happening outside. Outside, my son is going to be growing up. I will do my best to make sure my son is not stupid like other people. Sorry for this word, I don't have any other words for this."

Willian scored a first-half double at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22 to give Lampard his first derby win over Spurs, when Heung-Min Son was sent off for raising his studs against Rudiger:

That match was paused by referee Anthony Taylor after objects were thrown at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Rudiger indicated he was being subject to monkey taunts from the home fans.

Tottenham released a statement on January 6 that said their investigation in partnership with the Metropolitan Police had found "no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse."

Rudiger added he is "the bogeyman" because no evidence was found to support his accusations. He noted Chelsea supporters were arrested after other Blues fans highlighted their racist abuse of Spurs forward Son but appeared discontented by the lack of action against other alleged culprits:

"I'm very careful with this. I'm not in the investigations. I'm not a police officer. I don't want to say they did their job wrong because I'm not in a position to do that.

"I hope they tried everything. I hope always people do their job right. Nothing happened and, to be honest, it was not a surprise. Mostly, they get away with it.

"These people need to be punished. They need educating. It's a lack of education. We all failed in this—even you (the media)."

Son played no part in Saturday's game as he continued his recovery from a fractured arm, while Harry Kane also remained sidelined for Spurs following a torn hamstring.

Rudiger said he received support from Tottenham's players after the alleged abuse he received in December, including from England captain Kane, who he said apologised after the game.

The Blues took a vital three points in Week 27 to stay fourth in the Premier League and boost their advantage to four points over Tottenham, who dropped down to sixth.