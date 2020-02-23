Mikel Arteta Talks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Future Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Mikel Arteta can understand why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is drawing admiring glances from top clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan. However, the Arsenal head coach wants his leading goalscorer to see the benefits of staying in north London.

Arteta talked up Aubameyang having a future with Gunners after watching the striker score twice during Sunday's 4-3 win over Everton in the Premier League:

Those goals took Aubameyang's tally to 17 in England's top flight this season, the joint-most in the division, alongside Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. Aubameyang has also added a pair of goals in the UEFA Europa League.

Numbers like those are bringing the Gabon star to the attention of Inter. The Serie A giants reportedly consider Aubameyang a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, should the Argentinian leave, according to Tuttosport (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror).

Manchester United frontman Anthony Martial is also in Inter's sights, per the report. Yet as good as the Frenchman is, Aubameyang would surely be the more high-profile get.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2021, and he's already been heavily linked with Barcelona. Barca sporting director Eric Abidal told Sport (h/t Metro) earlier this month: "I know [Aubameyang]. He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive."

Aubameyang's decisive streak has won Arteta over, with the forward netting six goals following the latter taking charge on December 26. As much as the goals, Aubameyang's efforts under Arteta have also been defined by a greater willingness to do the dirty work off the ball, a characteristic he displayed against the Toffees:

Coaxing improved application from his players is the chief way Arteta has made the Gunners tougher to beat. Of all those working harder, the Spaniard has been most pleasantly surprised by Aubameyang.

Arteta talked up the industry of his attacking talisman, per Nick Ames of the Guardian:

"I had two questions. One was he doesn't want to do it or he cannot do it physically, so once I found out that physically he could do it, it was just about convincing him that he needs to do it every three days and he is doing that.

"He needs to feel fulfilled. When he does that, we show our appreciation as well of what he is doing because he can say: 'I score the goals, I don't need to do it'. But unfortunately we are not that good that we can allow a few players not to do that."

Goals are ultimately what reveals Aubameyang's true value, though. He's still finding the net with the kind of consistency displayed throughout his career:

There are many keys to Aubameyang's success inside the area, notably unerring instincts for where and when a chance will come his way. Meanwhile, a keen sense of timing is allied with clever, subtle movement and quick reactions that regularly leave markers flat-footed.

Aubameyang is not just a great goalscorer; he's also a scorer of great goals. He has the acceleration and technique to score from outside the area and finish in style.

His two goals against Everton perfectly illustrated the variety in Aubameyang's game. The first was a Thierry Henry-esque side-foot finish across goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after Aubameyang's pace took him clear.

Former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker saluted the ruthless efficiency of a fellow master goalscorer:

Aubameyang's second was an untidy but accurate header to connect with a cross from Nicolas Pepe. It was the precise finish of a player to whom scoring comes naturally.

Even so, Arsenal would be wise to begin planning for the future just in case Aubameyang fancies a big move to usher in the final chapter of his career. After all, the Gunners will face a fourth straight campaign without UEFA Champions League football next season if Arteta and his players can't lift the Europa League trophy this term.

Arsenal are still in rebuild mode under Arteta despite being unbeaten so far in 2020. Joining an annual contender for top prizes could appeal to Aubameyang.

It's why Arteta's decision to start Eddie Nketiah in the last two league games is evidence of smart, forward thinking. The 20-year-old completed 90 minutes and scored against the Toffees.

Nketiah, along with 10-goal 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli, represents an exciting future for the Arsenal attack. Getting them experience will only accelerate the development of both and safeguard the Gunners from losing Aubameyang or striker partner Alexandre Lacazette, whose deal expires in 2022.

The best scenario would be for Aubameyang and Lacazette to remain the marquee focal points at the top of Arteta's team, with Nketiah and Martinelli offering prolific support. Then Arteta would have the firepower to recreate an awesome scoring machine similar to the one he helped Pep Guardiola construct and win titles with at Manchester City.