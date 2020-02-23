Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Defeat Timberwolves with KAT, D'Angelo Russell Out

The Denver Nuggets ended a two-game skid with a 128-116 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at Pepsi Center on Sunday evening.

The Timberwolves were without center Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture), point guard D'Angelo Russell (rest) and reserve guard Allen Crabbe (personal reasons).

The Nuggets, meanwhile, had their starting five healthy for the second consecutive game after previously not having the unit together since Jan. 6. They looked sloppy in a 113-101 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night but put together a cohesive and strong performance against Minnesota.

As a team, the Nuggets outshot the Timberwolves from the field 58.9 percent to 44.1 percent, including a significant 76-52 advantage in the paint. That is where Towns' absence was felt most.

Denver improved to 39-18 and remained in second place behind the 43-12 Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.

The Wolves continued to tumble, having lost 17 of their last 18 games dating back to Jan. 11.

     

Notable Performances

DEN F Paul Millsap: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks

DEN C Nikola Jokic: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks 

DEN G Jamal Murray: 19 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 1 steal

DEN G Gary Harris: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

MIN F Kelan Martin: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

MIN G Malik Beasley: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block 

MIN G Jordan McLaughlin: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal

     

What's Next?

Minnesota will continue its four-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

The Nuggets will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

