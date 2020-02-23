Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Defeat Timberwolves with KAT, D'Angelo Russell Out

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Defeat Timberwolves with KAT, D'Angelo Russell OutFebruary 24, 2020
The Denver Nuggets ended a two-game skid with a 128-116 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at Pepsi Center on Sunday evening.
The Timberwolves were without center Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture), point guard D'Angelo Russell (rest) and reserve guard Allen Crabbe (personal reasons).
The Nuggets, meanwhile, had their starting five healthy for the second consecutive game after previously not having the unit together since Jan. 6. They looked sloppy in a 113-101 loss to Oklahoma City on Friday night but put together a cohesive and strong performance against Minnesota.
As a team, the Nuggets outshot the Timberwolves from the field 58.9 percent to 44.1 percent, including a significant 76-52 advantage in the paint. That is where Towns' absence was felt most.
Denver improved to 39-18 and remained in second place behind the 43-12 Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference.
The Wolves continued to tumble, having lost 17 of their last 18 games dating back to Jan. 11.
Notable Performances
DEN F Paul Millsap: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks
DEN C Nikola Jokic: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
DEN G Jamal Murray: 19 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 1 steal
DEN G Gary Harris: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
MIN F Kelan Martin: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block
MIN G Malik Beasley: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
MIN G Jordan McLaughlin: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal
What's Next?
Minnesota will continue its four-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
The Nuggets will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
