2020 NFL Mock Draft: Best Team Fits and Predictions for Top Prospects

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has officially begun. Though on-field workouts won't begin until Thursday, interviews are already underway and medical evaluations will soon follow.

For those following the recovery and status of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback medical pre-exams will take place on Monday with evaluations on Tuesday. His outlook could determine which teams are willing to take a chance on the 2018 national champion.

Until then, it will be difficult to know which team is the best fit for Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins, for example, like him as a player but are concerned about the dislocated and fractured hip he suffered this past season.

For other prospects, it's far easier to identify ideal fits before the combine has concluded.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU



30. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

There's no guarantee the Detroit Lions hold onto the No. 3 pick in April's draft. Depending on the quarterback market, that selection could be incredibly valuable, and Lions general manager Bob Quinn has said the team is open to a trade.

"Open to any trade," Quinn told Tori Petry for the team's official website. "Those are conversations that generally the higher you are in the draft, the sooner the conversations begin."

If the Lions do stay put, there isn't a better match of need and player than them and Ohio State's Jeff Okudah.

The Buckeyes star is a premier cornerback prospect and one of the best overall players in this draft. That's big for the Lions, who finished the 2019 season with the league's 32nd-ranked pass defense.

Additionally, Detroit has discussed trading No. 1 cornerback Darius Slay, which would make the need for Okudah even greater:

Okudah has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowl cornerback at the next level. For a defensive head coach like Matt Patricia and a team with secondary deficiencies, there couldn't be a better option.

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

John Raoux/Associated Press

Two offseasons ago, the New York Giants signed former New England Patriots left tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract. To say they have not gotten their money's worth would be an understatement.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 31-year-old was responsible for five penalties and 11 sacks allowed in 2019.

With much of the Giants' future riding on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, the time for an upgrade at left tackle is now. Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. could be that upgrade.

"Wills is one of the most impressive tackles in the draft," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has basketball-caliber foot quickness and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of it is wrapped in a stout, powerful package of bad intentions. His game is tailor-made for the NFL, and his range of success is good starter to All-Pro."

The Giants could draft Wills, phase him into the starting lineup during the season and release Solder next offseason, saving $14 million in the process.

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Though perhaps not as shocking as Andrew Luck's preseason decision to retire, Luke Kuechly's sudden retirement was surprising. It also left the Carolina Panthers missing one of the top sideline-to-sideline defenders in the game.

Replacing Kuechly won't be easy, but drafting Clemson's Isaiah Simmons would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

The 21-year-old is a hybrid defender who can excel at linebacker, cornerback or safety if required. While he might not be quite as physical as Kuechly—and obviously lacks his NFL polish—the Tigers star can fill a big void at the second level.

The problem for Carolina is that a strong combine could take Simmons out of draft range at seven.

"I genuinely believe Simmons will receive top-five overall buzz after the combine," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote.

For now, the Panthers can hope interest in quarterbacks keeps Simmons within range.