Jim Irsay Says Colts Wanted to Draft Both Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson in 2012

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL landscape could've been much different if Jim Irsay got his way in the 2012 draft.

The Indianapolis Colts owner said Sunday the team's plan was to draft quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth round after taking Andrew Luck No. 1 overall, according to Jim Ayello of the Indy Star.

The Seattle Seahawks instead selected Wilson in the third round. Wilson won the starting job out of training camp and has now made 128 starts with the team.

Indianapolis instead used its fourth-round pick to trade up for receiver T.Y. Hilton, selected at the end of the third.

Hilton has reached four Pro Bowls, while Luck was an elite talent when healthy with four Pro Bowls himself. However, injuries derailed his career and eventually caused him to surprisingly retire ahead of the 2019 season.

The team might've been better off with Wilson, who has been one of the top players in the NFL at his position since entering the league. He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in his second season and continues to improve, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2019.

Of course, this situation would've likely forced Wilson to be a backup at the beginning of his career until he got the chance to prove himself on the field.

It could've been a similar situation to the Washington Redskins, who did draft two quarterbacks in the first four rounds that same year. After selecting Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick, the team selected Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.

Griffin reached expectations in the first season while winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but injuries and inconsistent play allowed Cousins to earn his starting spot and eventually a high-priced contract on the open market.

If he was drafted by Indianapolis, Wilson might have followed a similar path and gotten a late start to his career before finally showing off his ability.

At that point, who knows how the Seahawks would've fared in 2012 and beyond with Matt Flynn as the starting quarterback.