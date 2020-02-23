Anonymous AFC Exec on Tua Tagovailoa: 'There's a Lot of Things to Nitpick'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Durability question marks could be enough to scare some teams away from drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"If you're going to bet your job on [drafting him], you better be damn sure that he checks every other box, because there's a lot of things to nitpick on with this guy—most importantly, the injuries," an AFC executive said, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "He's a 6-foot quarterback who's 230 pounds with a [dislocated] hip and it just doesn't add up."

The dislocated hip ended Tagovailoa's 2019 season prematurely, but other issues have also held him back. As Pelissero noted, the quarterback has also had two different ankle surgeries over the past two years plus injuries to his finger and knee.

   

     

