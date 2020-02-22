Danny Amendola, Lions Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola signed a one-year deal to remain with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

The 34-year-old Amendola spent 2019 with the Lions after previous stints with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

As Detroit's primary slot receiver, Amendola finished with 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season.

