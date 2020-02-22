Danny Amendola, Lions Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2020

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola signed a one-year deal to remain with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

The 34-year-old Amendola spent 2019 with the Lions after previous stints with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

As Detroit's primary slot receiver, Amendola finished with 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

