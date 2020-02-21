Giorgio Chiellini's Agent Says Defender Set for Juventus Contract Extension

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini's agent, Davide Lippi, has said the centre-back is set to extend his stay with the Italian champions.

Lippi told Tuttomercatoweb Radio (h/t Football Italia) that the 35-year-old wants to keep playing and expects a renewal to go through smoothly.      

"His renewal will be official only when the club announces it. Then, between us, I don't think there will be any problems. Giorgio's will is to go ahead and play as long as he is well and until he feels important.

"His injury has allowed him to work a lot alone, on Sunday he surprised us all with his return to the field early. I didn't even know he would play, to tell you the truth. However when Chiellini puts something in his head there is no way to stop him!"

Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005 from Livorno and has made over 500 appearances for the Turin giants in a glittering career. He is heading toward the end of his playing days but remains a key player for manager Maurizio Sarri's side.

The centre-back will extend his stay in Turin for another 12 months, according to Romeo Agresti of Goal:

Chiellini has spent the last six months on the sidelines after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that required surgery in September.

He made his comeback as a late substitute in the club's 2-0 Serie A win over Brescia on Sunday:

Sarri has said will he "evaluate" the defender to see if he is fit enough to start Saturday's clash against SPAL at Stadio Paolo Mazza, per Football Italia.

Chiellini's return will be a boost to a Juventus side that have not wholly convinced in 2019-20 despite topping Serie A after 24 games.

They have had troubles defensively with Merih Demiral ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, while summer signing Matthijs de Ligt has struggled to recapture the form he showed at Ajax.

Chiellini is likely to slot straight back into the team alongside Leonardo Bonucci when fully fit, and Juventus will need his leadership, experience and defensive qualities as they fight for trophies on three fronts.

