Robert Lewandowski Talks Nearly Joining Manchester United in 2012

Peter Kneffel/Associated Press

Robert Lewandowski moved up to fourth in the all-time Bundesliga scoring charts on Friday, but the Bayern Munich frontman's time in the German top flight could have ended as early as 2012 had Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United gotten their way.

Lewandowski struck a brace brace during Bayern's 3-2 win over Paderborn, helping Die Roten increase their lead at the top of the table to four points. The Poland international is on course to win an eighth title, a sixth with Bayern, having also lifted the trophy twice with Borussia Dortmund.

During his time with Dortmund, Lewandowski was courted by the Red Devils. He told the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg how Ferguson got in touch:

"I was speaking with him after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United. Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund said: 'No, that's that.' That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me."

Dortmund's stance had significant implications, both in Germany and beyond. Lewandowski stayed put and helped the Westfalenstadion club reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, but they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern at Wembley Stadium.

The trophy has eluded Bayern and Lewandowski since, but he is convinced "one day we will play in the Champions League final and we will win it."

Bayern face Chelsea in the last 16, with the first leg taking place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. A striker as prolific as Lewandowski gives Hansi Flick's team a great chance of not only progressing but going all the way.

Consistency in front of goal has been the hallmark of the 31-year-old's game. He has combined power with quick feet, underrated skill and a natural coolness when finishing.

Those qualities have helped Lewandowski maintain an awesome average that is the envy of most top marksmen on the continent:

United might have stayed near the top of the English game in the post-Ferguson era had the club been able to rely on Lewandowski's uninterrupted output. Instead, the Red Devils went from champions in 2013 to also-rans who now fall in and out of the top four.

A lack of consistency at centre-forward has been a major reason why. Several high-profile moves have failed or been nothing more than stop-gap solutions, with Radamel Falcao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku coming and going.

Contacting Lewandowski eight years ago proved Ferguson wanted a rising young star to be the focal point of a new-look team. His failure to land his primary target impacted both United and rivals Arsenal.

The Lewandowski move didn't happen, but Ferguson had more success once he switched his attention to Robin van Persie. He'd hit 37 goals for the Gunners during the 2011/12 season, a campaign United ended in second, a point behind champions Manchester City.

Van Persie was out of contract, and United won the race to sign him. The Dutchman's goals propelled Ferguson's men to the title, a prize the Red Devils haven't lifted since.

Meanwhile, Arsenal haven't had a centre-forward who combines technique and goals as well as Van Persie. The fortunes of the two signature rivals of the Premier League era could have been very different had Dortmund consented to letting Lewandowski go earlier.

But Bayern profited from acquiring one of the most reliable finishers of his generation. Lewandowski continues to score at will, and few players would deserve a Champions League triumph more.