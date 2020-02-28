Predicting the Best CBB Teams That Will Crash and Burn to Miss March Madness

0 of 6

Associated Press

The tangled string of Christmas lights that is the NCAA men's basketball tournament season is slowly beginning to unravel, and it's not especially festive. This season, the Big Dance is one step forward and two steps back. Just when a team seizes the inside track, it scores 32 points in its next game and falls right back to the pack.

Most of the March Madness discourse is focused squarely on the bubble, which is constantly forming and re-forming like the globules in a lava lamp. Because of this volatility, the bubble seems to be spread thinner than usual—more ripe for bursting, if you will. In a way, this season's bubble encompasses teams that in more stable years would be considered solid favorites for the tourney.

Many of these teams are going to miss out. This may include teams projected for the tourney now but that could crash and burn, and this is a particularly strong risk this year for the aforementioned reasons. The warning lights are flashing particularly brightly for the teams listed below.

To reiterate, they are all either projected to make the tournament or compete for an at-large bid. We're not debating the Georgetowns of the world here. You can't crash and burn from ground level.

Each team's NET rating appears next to the team name. Strength of remaining schedule and Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins are also big parts of the equation.

Got it? Good. Let's get it on.

Bracketology projections are courtesy of Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller. All statistics are current as of 12 p.m. ET Thursday.