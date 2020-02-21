Eagles Trade Rumors: Alshon Jeffery Would 'Welcome' a Move, Team Shopping WR

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and wideout Alshon Jeffery could be parting ways soon.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic, who covers the New York Jets, dropped this note on Friday in the midst of an article posting whether Jeffery could be a fit on Gang Green.

"The Eagles are looking to move Jeffery, league sources confirmed to The Athletic. And Jeffery would welcome the change of scenery."

In response, Jeffery's agent Tory Dandy issued the following tweet expressing his client's love for Philadelphia and the Eagles:

The 6'3", 218-pound Jeffery caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season. The 30-year-old has played in the NFL from 2012-2019, spending his first five years with the Chicago Bears before suiting up for Philadelphia for the last three.

Jeffery's best stretch came in 2013-2014 with Chicago when he caught 174 passes for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

The end of Jeffery's tenure with the Bears did not end as well, however. He missed 11 games in 2015 and 2016 because of injuries and a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

A change of scenery sent Jeffery to Philadelphia, and he blossomed with 57 catches for 789 yards and nine scores for the Super Bowl LII-winning Eagles. He signed a four-year, $52.25 million extension ($27.25 million in guarantees) in December that year.

The 2018 season was an individual success as well with 65 catches, 843 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games, but the 2019 campaign was not a positive one for the ex-South Carolina star.

Calf, hip and foot ailments kept him off the field for six full games, and he barely played a seventh versus Atlanta in Week 2 before being forced to leave.

In addition, Hughes outlined some drama that occurred in Philadelphia last year.

"Jeffery found himself at the center of midseason drama, too, which seems a key cog in Philadelphia's interest in a divorce. With the Eagles offense in a slump, ESPN cited an anonymous source who ripped quarterback Carson Wentz and the group's ability to function. Radio host Howard Eskin outed Jeffery as that source that week. While ESPN's Josina Anderson denied it was Jeffery, several other Eagles reporters confirmed it, too. League sources told The Athletic that Wentz and Jeffery never saw eye-to-eye and their relationship was testy."

As far as Philadelphia goes, the Eagles are almost assuredly drafting wide receiver early (and potentially often) in this year's draft class, which is loaded at the position.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller notably has nine wideouts going in the top 50 of his latest mock draft. Philadelphia is selecting 21st and 53rd overall in the top two rounds, and Miller mocks Alabama's Henry Ruggs III to the Eagles in the first.

Ultimately, Jeffery's current deal runs through the 2021 season, but some signs are pointing to the wideout playing out that contract elsewhere.