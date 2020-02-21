Triple H WrestleMania Rumor, WWE Japan Performance Center, Jon Moxley Interview

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Triple H Reportedly Not Scheduled for WrestleMania 36

There are reportedly no plans in place for Triple H to wrestle at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, in April, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

The last time The Game did not compete at WrestleMania was WrestleMania 23, when he wasn't on the card due to injury.

Last year, Triple H beat Batista in a No Holds Barred retirement match. He has also had memorable matches against the the team of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker in recent years.

Triple H has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown in quite some time, as he has primarily been focused on his behind-the-scenes role with NXT.

WWE has placed added emphasis on NXT since it moved to USA Network in September, and The Cerebral Assassin has played a big part in the brand's continued growth.

Since there has been no indication that Triple H is set to return to WWE programming and enter into a feud with WrestleMania just over one month away, it comes as little surprise that he may not be on the card.

WWE has a stacked current roster and some other legends in The Undertaker and John Cena potentially being part of the show, though, which means WrestleMania may not miss a beat without Triple H despite his storied history at the event.

WWE Reportedly Planning to Open Performance Center in Japan

The announcement of a new WWE Performance Center opening in Japan is reportedly expected to happen soon.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), the announcement is expected to come "in the next few months," possibly when WWE returns to Japan in July for live events in Osaka and Yokohama.

A WWE Performance Center in Japan has been rumored for quite some time, as has a WWE NXT Japan brand, although it isn't known if the latter is in the works.

If and when WWE opens a Performance Center in Japan, it will be the company's third Performance Center, joining others in Orlando, Florida, and London.

Japan is among the most wrestling-hungry countries in the world, and there is a wealth of wrestling talent that WWE may be able to recruit for its Performance Center.

By launching the UK Performance Center and NXT UK, WWE brought in some big names on the British independent scene, including Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Walter, Jordan Devlin, Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven and a host of others.

Many of the biggest Japanese stars are signed to New Japan, All Japan or Pro Wrestling Noah, but there is undoubtedly some untapped talent that could get itself on the fast track to success as part of WWE's Japan Performance Center.

Moxley Talks His WWE Rock Bottom

Jon Moxley has spoken at length about his decision to leave WWE last year since signing with AEW, and he expanded on his comments during an appearance on the first episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards.

During the interview (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), Moxley discussed what he believes was his "rock bottom" moment in WWE:

"You get popped in the a-- with a syringe on TV and dress up like a teddy bear and DDT people and s--t like that. I remember one time standing in the ring in a bear suit for some reason. I can't even explain to you why I'm standing in the ring in a bear suit, and I DDT'd The Miz or something and take off my bear hat. It's like, you know, you get the Pavlovian kind of response like, 'Yay,' but I remember just thinking, like, 'This is so stupid. This is not even, like, funny or entertaining.' I just remember standing there feeling like I hit rock bottom. 'I'm just done. This sucks.' I'm just like, 'What have I become in this bear suit?' I've had many moments like that."

Moxley was on the WWE main roster from 2012 until his departure last year, and he enjoyed a great deal of success during that time. As Dean Ambrose, Moxley was one-third of The Shield, and he went on to hold the WWE, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships.

His time as a singles Superstar after The Shield dissolved featured many title runs, but he was also placed in some goofy segments that pigeonholed him as something of a comedic character. Moxley has often spoken about how much he disliked that since leaving WWE.

Moxley's WWE contract expired in April 2019, and in May 2019, he made a surprise appearance at the conclusion of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Moxley has been a dominant force and a top star in AEW since joining the company, and he is set to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Revolution next weekend.

While Moxley is still somewhat in the honeymoon phase in AEW, early returns on his decision to leave WWE for AEW have been good.

