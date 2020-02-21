A.J. Green a Player Bengals 'Want to Be Around,' HC Zac Taylor Says

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they "expect" to retain star wide receiver A.J. Green, who can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 18.

Taylor explained Thursday during an appearance on the Bengals Beat Podcast (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com) the Bengals view Green as a player they "want to be around," but decisions must still be made about how to make that happen, whether it's a long-term contract extension or using the franchise tag.

"He's a guy that we're excited about to have part of this team, first and foremost. That's what matters right now," he said. "As we go through the offseason, we'll figure out how it best fits. But right now, we expect him to be a part of the team. We want him to be a part of the team."

In December, Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the sides were "far apart" in discussions about a new deal and the team fully planned to use the franchise tag to keep its top wideout if necessary.

Green missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an ankle injury during training camp.

The 31-year-old University of Georgia product lamented the availability of the franchise tag and urged the Bengals in October to either come to terms on a long-term contract or let him leave in free agency:

"For me, it would be an insult. It's my second deal so I'm getting older. That is one year older. No, I'm not into a one-year. Give me a long-term or just let me go. I don't understand the franchise. I just feel like the franchise should be eliminated if you are five years in. You can't franchise veterans because you are 30-31, they franchise you that is an extra year or two of people not going to give you a long-term deal. I don't like it. I hate the franchise tag. I hate the rookie scale, the fifth-year option, I hate all that stuff."

Later in the year, Green wouldn't commit to taking part in next season's training camp if Cincinnati ultimately used the tag:

Although the South Carolina native's career has been derailed by injuries in recent years—he made just nine appearances in 2018 because of a toe injury—he was one of the NFL's top playmakers from 2011 through 2017.

Green reached the 1,000-yard plateau in six of his first seven seasons and would have also reached that mark in 2016 if he didn't miss six games with a hamstring injury. He's reached double-digit touchdowns three times and has found the end zone 63 times in 111 career games.

The Bengals went 2-14 with the standout receiver sidelined in 2019 and will pick first in the 2020 NFL draft. They are widely expected to select a quarterback, probably LSU's Joe Burrow, with the choice.

In turn, Cincinnati will want to surround its new franchise signal-caller with as many weapons as possible, including a true No. 1 target like Green.

Using the franchise tag could lead to an extended staredown between the Bengals and the seven-time Pro Bowl selection, though.