2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where Top 1st-Round Prospects Will Be Taken

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Though the 2020 NFL draft picture is starting to become a little clearer, there is still a long way to go between now and April 23.

The scouting combine, which kicks off Sunday, will have a significant impact on the pre-draft process. Medical checks, individual drills and interviews will change how teams—and members of the media—view some of the top prospects. The combine is often when the media gets a better idea of how team decision-makers view draft-eligible prospects.

Free agency, which officially begins March 18, will have an impact on the process, as additions and departures will alter many franchises' key needs.

For now, we can only make preliminary guesses about where prospects will be taken, based on factors such as needs and the latest pre-draft buzz.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

28. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Burrow Still Likely the No. 1 Pick

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely to take a quarterback with the first pick in the draft. Cincinnati is willing to work with incumbent quarterback Andy Dalton on a trade, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. This wouldn't be the case if the Bengals didn't have their eyes on a signal-caller at No. 1.

While it's no lock that the Bengals will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, it's felt likely ever since Burrow took home the Heisman in December.

There is little not to like about Burrow aside from his lack of high-end production before the 2019 season. Still, that campaign ended with both the Heisman Trophy and a national championship—not to mention 60 touchdown passes and more than 5,600 yards.

"According to a coach who worked with Burrow in college, Cincinnati has clearly signaled the former LSU quarterback is its choice without coming out and saying it," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.

Much could change in Indianapolis at the scouting combine, but until it does, Burrow is the likely choice at No. 1.

Tagovailoa Could Rise

If a quarterback does challenge Burrow for the No. 1 spot, it will likely be Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. The big question surrounding him is his health—Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated and fractured hip this past season. Otherwise, he's an elite prospect.

If Tagovailoa can prove he will soon be back to pre-injury form, he could push Burrow out of the top spot, as NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said on NFL Network:

"Is he in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Absolutely, at this point in time. He is a very talented player. That's a healthy debate that's going to take place between him and Joe Burrow in draft rooms across the league. If you're the Cincinnati Bengals, you absolutely have to consider him and do your due diligence."

Tagovailoa isn't expected to work out at the combine, but a positive medical check could be a big first step toward being an early Round 1 selection. Teams, including Cincinnati, will then want to evaluate Tagovailoa using their own medical staffs.

Even if Tagovailoa cannot jump Burrow on Cincinnati's board at the combine, he has a lot to gain.

The Miami Dolphins, who are in the market for a quarterback, have legitimate concerns about Tagovailoa's health, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. If Tagovailoa cannot alleviate those concerns, the Dolphins—who have the No. 5 overall pick—could be inclined to pick a quarterback like Oregon's Justin Herbert instead.

Trades Up are Likely

Tagovailoa's injury history and Herbert's collegiate inconsistencies mean there isn't a consensus second-best quarterback in this class. However, this doesn't mean that teams aren't going to fall in love with signal-callers early in the draft.

According to Miller, as many as three quarterbacks could be drafted in the top five.

"I talked to a player personnel guy," Miller said on the Stick to Football podcast. "They think three quarterbacks are going to go in the top five when all is said and done with trades. Even if Miami doesn't like Tua, someone will."

There's no telling exactly who the teams trading up would be, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers make sense. Both have questionable quarterback situations, and both could want to get ahead of Miami to get their man.

While it seems likely that the three quarterbacks at the top of the draft will be Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love shouldn't be ruled out.

If Tagovailoa's medicals at the combine are not good, Love could become a top-three target for quarterback-needy teams.