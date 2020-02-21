Zinedine Zidane Talks Sergio Ramos Contract Extension, 2020 Olympics Involvement

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has voiced his support for captain Sergio Ramos to sign a new contract at the club, as well as backing the defender to feature at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ramos has entered the final 18 months of his current deal—due to expire in June 2021—but it remains unclear as to whether the 33-year-old will pen new terms at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane, 47, told reporters ahead of Saturday's league visit to Levante: "I always want to have Sergio with me. I see him very well."

But the extension may not be as straightforward. Sergio Santos Chozas of AS wrote on Thursday that the club are not keen to give Ramos the two-year extension he's said to be seeking, with talks between the two parties yet to get under way:

Ramos was 19 when he joined Real from Sevilla in 2005 for €27 million, which remains the highest fee paid for a Spanish teenager, per the Irish Times.

AFP's Tom Allnutt provided further quotes from Zidane's press conference:

Ramos has made 636 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, and he's missed just four games this season due to injury (two games) or suspension (also two).

Aside from his defensive prowess, Ramos has come to be regarded as one of the most reliable penalty-takers in Europe, most recently scoring from the spot in a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo, via Premier Sports:

The veteran will be 35 by the time his current contract expires, however, and it's perhaps understandable Real would be reluctant to award him a two-year extension so far in advance.

Zidane also supported Ramos in his quest to take part in the Olympics: "Of course he should go. If he wants to go, then I'll support him. It's always great to play for your country."

The 170-times capped international—a record for Spain's national team—could be named as one of his country's three permitted over-23 players to compete at the Olympics beginning in July.

Spanish football journalist Euan McTear previously questioned the possibility of playing a European Championships and an Olympic tournament in the same summer:

The men's football tournament in Tokyo isn't due to end until August 8. The fixture dates for the 2020-21 La Liga campaign won't be confirmed until this summer, although it's almost certain to delay Ramos' start to the season if Spain go far in the competition.

The current Spanish league campaign began on August 16, 2019, and it's normal for players to take a vacation after featuring in a summer contest like the Olympics.

Zidane is nonetheless keen for his star to fulfil his wishes should he hope to compete for a gold medal in Japan, and Spain Olympic coach Luis de la Fuente said in October he "would never say no" to Ramos, per AS.