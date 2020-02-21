XFL 2020 Week 3 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Will Newton/Associated Press

With two weeks of XFL action in the rearview, we have a better feel for the league and its fantasy landscape. While finding consistency at some positions remains difficult—and there is small sample size to boot—some players are beginning to emerge as stars.

Top squads are also beginning to show themselves, as the DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks remain the only two undefeated teams in the budding league.

Coincidentally, the Roughnecks and Defenders will bookend the Week 3 schedule.

XFL Week 3 Schedule

Saturday, February 22

Houston Roughneck at Tampa Bay Vipers

When: 2 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ABC, WatchESPN

Line, O/U: HOU -6, 45.5

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons

When: 5 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, FoxSports.com

Line, O/U: DAL -4.5, 43

Sunday, February 23

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks



When: 3 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Line, O/U: STL -10, 40.5

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats

When: 6 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox Sports 1, FoxSports.com

Line, O/U: DC -8, 44.0

Odds and Over/Unders via Caesars Palace.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. P.J. Walker, Houston

2. Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis

3. Cardale Jones, DC

4. Landry Jones, Dallas

5. Josh Johnson, Los Angeles

6. Brandon Silvers, Seattle

7, Matt McGloin, New York

8. Aaron Murray, Tampa Bay

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker has been the most consistent signal-caller through two weeks. He shone again in Week 2, passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has 442 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception on the season.

It's close for the No. 2 spot between St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and Defenders signal-caller Cardale Jones. Ta'amu was productive in Week 2 with 284 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two picks. Jones had 276 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

On the season, Jones has 511 yards, four touchdowns and a pick, while Ta'amu has 493 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The big difference is that Ta'amu will play at home against a New York Guardians defense that has allowed more than 250 passing yards in each of the team's games.

Los Angeles Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson could be a bit of a sleeper in Week 3. He made his first start in Week 2, passing for 196 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Running Backs

1. Cameron Artis-Payne, Dallas

2. Lance Dunbar, Dallas

3. Matt Jones, St. Louis

4. James Butler, Houston

5. De'Veon Smith, Tampa Bay

6. Trey Williams, Seattle

7. Nick Holley, Houston

8. Jhurell Pressley, DC

When it comes to running backs, things are a bit jumbled at the top. Dallas Renegades back Cameron Artis-Payne has 105 yards and two touchdowns through two games, but it's worth noting that 99 yards and two touchdowns came in Week 2. Teammate Lance Dunbar was the star in Week 1, with 56 total yards and six receptions.

Dunbar's PPR value—he has 12 catches on the season—put him high atop the list. The workload of BattleHawks back Matt Jones makes him a breakout candidate. Jones has 37 carries through the first two weeks of action.

Houston's James Butler has two touchdowns on the season but a mere 48 rushing yards. Tampa Bay Vipers running back De'Veon Smith has 125 yards rushing on the season but has yet to score a rushing touchdown.

Wide Receivers

1. Cam Phillips, Houston

2. Nelson Spruce, Los Angeles

3. Rashad Ross, DC

4. De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis

5. Kahlil Lewis, Houston

6. L'Damian Washington, St. Louis

7. Austin Proehl, Seattle

8. Keenan Reynolds, Seattle

It's also tight at the top for wide receivers, with Houston's Cam Phillips and L.A.'s Nelson Spruce the two best options. Phillips has 130 yards and a whopping four touchdowns on the season, while Spruce has 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Spruce also has an incredible 17 receptions on 24 targets, making him a tremendous PPR option.

DC Defenders wideout Rashad Ross is a burner who isn't likely to have top-tier PPR production. However, his big-play ability makes him a boom-or-bust candidate against the Wildcats on Sunday.

Ross has 147 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. The Wildcats are coming off a game in which they surrendered 305 passing yards.

Tight Ends

1. Donald Parham, Dallas

2. Nick Truesdell, Tampa Bay

3. Brandon Barnes, Los Angeles

4. Sean Price, Dallas

5. Marcus Lucas, St. Louis

6. Derrick Hayward, DC

7. Jake Powell, New York

8. Khari Lee, DC

After two weeks, Dallas' Donald Parham is the league's most productive tight end by a significant margin. He had 11 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and leads the Renegades with 116 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Tampa Bay's Nick Truesdell took a slight step back in Week 2, catching four passes for just 29 yards. He had three catches for 49 yards in the opener.

Tight end continues to be a bit of a mystery position. Aside from Parham, there doesn't appear to be a go-to pass-catcher among the bunch, and it's unclear whether any of the tight ends will regularly be major pieces of their respective teams' game plans.