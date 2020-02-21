'B-----d' Lionel Messi Rests During Games, Says Jose Luis Mendilibar

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has complimented Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi on his efficiency, joking the "b-----d rests in the game" ahead of the two teams' clash at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona are seeking their fourth consecutive league victory and can temporarily move two points in front of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga if they beat Eibar.

Mendilibar, 58, said during his pre-match press conference, per Marca: "I don't think [Messi] rests. This b-----d rests in the game. He knows when he has to participate, when to rest. If he was given the day off he would have a worse time watching from the stands and get more tired."

The Eibar chief has lost all but three of his 22 meetings with Barcelona—Atletico Madrid are the only team he's faced more as a manager (24)—and his only win came during his tenure at Osasuna in February 2012.

Messi, 32, remains the top scorer in La Liga this season with 14 goals after 24 games, but the positive for Saturday's guests is he's netted only twice in his last nine top-flight appearances, per Goal:

Mendilibar—who managed Osasuna between February 2011 and September 2013—recalled an example of Messi's superhuman ability to affect any given game, even after recently suffering from illness:

"Once with Osasuna, we went to play a Copa del Rey game [at the Camp Nou].

"In the morning of the game [Messi] was ruled out because he had a problem with his stomach and had fever.

"After eating, he was called-up, he was on the bench, we were losing 2-0 and suddenly I see him warming up. He came on, scored two goals and we lost 4-0."

Despite his recent goal drought, Messi has remained influential in attack for Quique Setien's side of late, collecting six assists over the course of Barca's current three-game win streak in La Liga. The team would be seven points worse off in the standings without those contributions alone.

The Argentinian most recently set up Antoine Griezmann with a nutmeg assist during the 2-1 win over Getafe in Week 24:

It's clear there's admiration in the comments made by Mendilibar, who has seen Messi score 13 times in nine meetings against his Eibar side since he was reappointed their coach in 2015 (eight losses, one draw).

Los Azulgranas have a game in hand over 18 of the 19 other teams in La Liga, though defeat in Catalonia could see them lose their three-point cushion above the relegation zone.

The Basque outfit have conceded 16 goals in their four visits to Barcelona with Mendilibar at the helm, netting only four of their own in the process.

Barcelona announced the controversial emergency signing of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite on Thursday, and the Dane could be in line to make his Blaugrana debut alongside Messi at the Camp Nou.