Current WWE Storylines WWE Buried into the Ground

Credit: WWE.com

Seven hours per week of televised WWE action can be an anchor on storytelling. Plenty of wrestlers have risen and fallen so quickly that many didn't even remember they seemed ready for a push.

This was especially true in 2019 and now once more in 2020. The WWE roster is overflowing with talent, leaving many to be forgotten after a story began to grow.

Cedric Alexander, EC3, The IIconics and Dana Brooke all suffered from these stop-start pushes in 2019, but this year has begun in even worse fashion for several Superstars.

Shorty G started to move forward only to stop dead this year, and Liv Morgan returned to Raw with hype behind her only to soon lose much of that momentum.

The Revival continue a rise-and-fall story through every tag team division, while an injury to Kushida left him with nothing upon his return to action.

There are plenty of current WWE storylines that have gone nowhere or been buried into the ground early in 2020, but a few stand out as decidedly frustrating for the future.