4-Time WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus Signs Contract with Sparks

David Sherman/Getty Images

For years, Seimone Augustus battled against the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA title race as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. Now, Augustus is joining forces with her one-time rival.

The Sparks announced Thursday they had signed the 35-year-old guard. She averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 assists in 12 appearances for the Lynx in 2019.

"Seimone Augustus is a player I've admired from a distance throughout her illustrious career," head coach Derek Fisher said in the team's press release. "She's a leader, fierce competitor and a winner. We're excited to work with her and have her join our group as we continue to build towards the vision we have for our 2020 season."

Augustus is effectively filling the void left by Alana Beard, who formally announced her retirement in January. She can help spread the floor on offense and provides a level of defensive versatility.

And after a bumpy first year for Fisher, the Sparks might think another experienced veteran on the roster can further ease his transition to the WNBA.

Leaving the rivalry between the Lynx and Sparks aside, a move to L.A. makes sense for Augustus.

The eight-time All-Star missed time after undergoing surgery a season ago. By joining a stacked roster that already includes Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray and recently arrived Kristi Toliver, she won't have to assume a large role in the team's rotation.

Augustus has only played with the Lynx, who selected her first overall in the 2006 draft. However, Minnesota is heading for another year of limbo with Maya Moore sitting out. The team also has failed to make any significant upgrades in free agency so far.

Leaving the Lynx and signing with the Sparks gives Augustus a shot at winning her fifth WNBA title.