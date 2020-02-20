Tom Brady Rumors: Titans, Raiders Top Contenders for Patriots QB in Free Agency

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If Tom Brady does leave the New England Patriots in free agency, the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders appear to be the top options for the veteran quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a breakdown Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show:

"I think we all need to pay more attention to Tennessee than we thought," Schefter said.

He added Tennessee, Las Vegas and potentially the Los Angeles Chargers are in the mix.

Rumors about a possible move to the Raiders picked up steam after owner Mark Davis was seen talking to Brady at UFC 246:

Though the team has Derek Carr under contract, Brady would represent an upgrade at the position in addition to providing some necessary star power in the team's first year in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Titans can offer the 14-time Pro Bowler a better chance to compete for the Super Bowl after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season. The squad already has a strong defense and running game, while incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill is also a free agent this offseason.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel—who was Brady's teammate with the Patriots—could choose the veteran instead of banking on a repeat performance of Tannehill's breakout 2019 season.

It will ultimately be up to Brady, who will have to decide if he wants to start the next chapter of his career in a new location after 20 years in New England.