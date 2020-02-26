AEW Revolution: Full Breakdown of Every Feud on the Match Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Revolution, its first pay-per-view event of the year, is airing live on Saturday in Chicago and features possibly the most stacked AEW card yet.

Expectations are high for the world championship match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, the rivalry bout between Cody Rhodes and MJF, and a meeting for the tag team championships between four Elite members as title holders Adam Page and Kenny Omega face the Young Bucks.

Here's the breakdown of every announced match at Revolution.

Where and How to Watch

Revolution will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7:30 p.m.

Announced matches (subject to change)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (world championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Kenny Omega and Adam Page (c) vs. Young Bucks (tag team championship)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander (women's world championship)

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

These two competitors have been at each other's throats. Literally.

In January, Sammy Guevara helped jump Darby Allin alongside the rest of the Inner Circle after Chris Jericho and Proud and Powerful defeated Allin and Private Party in a six-man tag match. "The Spanish God" added insult to injury by using Allin's notorious skateboard to bludgeon his throat.

Since then, Allin has put out promos threatening revenge against Guevara and the Inner Circle. He finally returned the favor last week when he also attacked them with his skateboard. Both wrestlers have earned strong reactions from fans during their time at AEW so far, so it should be a compelling match.

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Inner Circle member Jake Hager makes his in-ring debut for AEW when he takes on Dustin Rhodes, who has had his own issues with the Inner Circle for months now. During Jericho's feud with Cody Rhodes, Hager broke Dustin's arm after slamming it into Jericho's limousine door, keeping The Natural out of action for six weeks.

Dustin called Hager out a few weeks ago on Dynamite, asking if Hager was "going to step in the ring or keep collecting a paycheck".

"You're failing at your MMA career and you're failing at AEW before you've even gotten started," Dustin went on to say. "You broke my arm and I want a piece of your ass at Revolution."

Well, Dustin's finally going to get his match in what will be Hager's first professional wrestling bout in over a year.

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander (women's world championship)

Kris Statlander earned a shot at Nyla Rose's world championship by being the next highest contender in AEW's rankings after former champion Riho, who just recently dropped the title. After Rose said that she planned on never losing her belt last week, Statlander interrupted her promo and challenged the Native Beast.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Young Bucks (world tag team championship)

The four Elite members face off for tag team gold in what has become an intriguing storyline between friends (well, at least for the moment).

Last November, things got a little awkward between Adam Page and the Young Bucks when the former said on an episode of Being The Elite that he no longer wanted to be the least successful member of the group after going through a string of losses.

"Cowboy" decided he wanted to be by himself for a while. The weeks following, Page became more concerned about his personal accomplishments, selfishly tagging himself in during tag matches with the Young Bucks or Kenny Omega just to be able to say that he pinned their opponent, much to the chagrin of Matt and Nick Jackson. The duo confronted Page on multiple occasions about his behavior and the increased alcohol consumption that has become a staple of his persona now.

However, Page and Omega went on to claim the tag team championship from SCU in what was the first title change in AEW history. To determine the No. 1 contenders to their championship, a 10-team battle royale took place and the Young Bucks eventually won by last eliminating Proud and Powerful. This set up their upcoming match at Revolution.

Could we see Page turn fully heel on Saturday at the expense of two of his closest friends? It certainly seems headed that way.

Cody vs. MJF

Ahead of Cody's title shot against Chris Jericho at Full Gear, the 34-year-old was so confident he'd walk out of Baltimore as the new champion that he vowed to never compete for the belt again if he lost.

It was during that match that MJF, in Cody's corner throughout, threw a towel into the ring and signaled a forfeit. The bell rang as a shocked crowd looked on, dismayed by MJF's decision.

An emotional MJF initially begged for forgiveness from Cody. However, after eventually being consoled by his title-less mentor, the Salt of the Earth turned on him with a kick to the groin, sending the crowd into hysterics that saw one fan throw a drink at MJF.

On the Dynamite after Full Gear, MJF explained his actions and said he grew tired of working, as he believed, underneath Cody. As his fame rose in 2019, he realized there was far more for him to gain as an independent act than there was alongside his former mentor. He wants to be the face of AEW and doesn't care who he has to turn on to get that message across.

MJF turning on Cody was one of the most emotionally captivating moments for fans so far in AEW's short history. Now after months of buildup, their feud finally comes to a climax. The ride up to this point has been quite fun and produced many memorable moments—such as Cody taking 10 lashes from MJF as well as his steel cage match with Wardlow as part of the stipulations for a match at Revolution—but the match itself needs to deliver just as effectively, if not more so. Let's see if it does.

Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley (world championship)

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, arguably the two most recognizable names on AEW's roster, battle it out for the company's biggest prize.

It's been quite the buildup to this match. Last December, Jericho attempted to recruit Moxley into the Inner Circle by offering him 50 percent of the group's LLC and a new sports car. Moxley initially accepted the offer after mulling it over for a couple weeks, much to the surprise of fans. However, he backed out almost immediately and instead told Jericho that the only thing he wanted from him was his championship. He left the ring through the crowd on an emphatic note, bashing a bottle of Jericho's champagne over his head before laying him out with the Paradigm Shift.

In the weeks proceeding, the Inner Circle jumped Moxley on multiple occasions, with the most notable instance leading to the gouging of one of Moxley's eyes. Since then, the No. 1 contender to the world championship has taken on nearly every member of the faction in competition aside from Hager and Jericho, including a debuting Jeff Cobb, whom the champion hired to be his "hitman."

That has all led to Saturday night at Revolution in Chicago. Will we finally see Jericho, the inaugural champion, drop the title after winning it last August?