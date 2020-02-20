Report: Ex-NFL RB Darren McFadden Sentenced to Jail After DWI Plea Deal Agreed

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Darren McFadden is reportedly set for a brief jail stint after recently pleading guilty to a drunk driving charge.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents show that McFadden took a plea deal in exchange for having the resisting arrest charge against him dismissed. He has been ordered to serve four days in jail and has already been credited with one day served.

The charges were a result of an incident in a Whataburger drive-thru in Texas back in January 2019. McFadden was allegedly passed out at the wheel of his vehicle and resisted when approached by police, which resulted in two of the vehicle's windows getting smashed.

McFadden was reportedly found to have a blood-alcohol level greater or equal to .15, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

The 32-year-old McFadden spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2008-17 with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

After a standout collegiate career at Arkansas, McFadden was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Injuries plagued him, though, as he missed at least three games in each of his first six NFL seasons.

His crowning moment in Oakland came in 2010, when he rushed for a career-high 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns while also reeling in three receiving touchdowns in 13 games.

McFadden spent his final three campaigns in Dallas. In 2015, he took over as the starter after DeMarco Murray signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and registered 1,089 yards and three scores.

With Ezekiel Elliott in the fold, McFadden appeared in just three games in 2016 and one in 2017 before his release and subsequent retirement.

In addition to a four-day jail sentence, McFadden was ordered to pay a fine and had his driver's license suspended for 90 days.