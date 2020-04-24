Xavier McKinney Drafted by Giants: New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The New York Giants bolstered their secondary in the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

New York selected Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall pick, giving it a versatile playmaker who can help stop the run game and break up passes downfield. Here's a look at the Giants' updated depth chart after the pick:

LDE - Dexter Lawrence, R.J. McIntosh

NT - Dalvin Tomlinson, Chris Slayton

RDE - Leonard Williams, B.J. Hill

OLB - Oshane Ximines, Chris Peace

ILB - Blake Martinez, David Mayo

ILB - Ryan Connelly, Josiah Tauaefa

OLB - Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell

CB - James Bradberry, Sam Beal

CB - Deandre Baker, Corey Ballentine

FS - Xavier McKinney*, Julian Love, Rashaan Gaulden

SS - Jabrill Peppers, Sean Chandler

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

McKinney arrived at Alabama as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and delivered on expectations. While he was not a major contributor and primarily played during blowout wins as the Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff National Championship in his freshman season, he was a key part of their secondary the last two years.

The SEC powerhouse lost the national title game in his second season, but he was much more of an individual factor in the defense.

McKinney tallied 74 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown during a win over Ole Miss.

He was even better in his final collegiate season with 95 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in a win over an overmatched Western Carolina side.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected McKinney as a first-rounder and the No. 19 overall pick in an April mock draft, while Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com ranked him as the best safety in this class.

"McKinney is the most versatile of the bunch," Edwards wrote. "He has the ability to play field or boundary cornerback in addition to either safety role. He is being projected to go in the latter half of the first round, which would be a great value for any team."

That versatility will help the Alabama product compete for immediate playing time on his new team during his rookie campaign.