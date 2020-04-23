Patrick Queen Drafted by Ravens: Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to add a top defensive player in LSU linebacker Patrick Queen.

The selection could greatly impact the Ravens' depth chart at the position going into 2020:

LDE: Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis

NT: Brandon Williams, Daylon Mack

RDE: Calais Campell, Patrick Ricard

OLB: Matt Judon, Patrick Queen

ILB: Chris Board

ILB: L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka

OLB: Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett

CB: Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith

FS: Earl Thomas, DeShon Elliott

SS: Chuck Clark, Jordan Richards

Queen began last season a bit off the radar but excelled throughout the year while helping the Tigers finish 15-0 and win a national championship.

Although much of the focus was rightly on Joe Burrow and the offense, Queen was named Defensive MVP of the title game against Clemson after totaling eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss, plus 0.5 sacks.

It was a continuation of the impressive season that saw the Louisiana native finish with 85 total tackles while ranking second on the team with 12 tackles for loss.

After mostly playing as a reserve in his first two collegiate seasons, Queen broke out in a big way last year.

Meanwhile, his production still barely scratches the surface of his potential at the next level. He's 6'1", 227 pounds with great natural skills, and scouts love what he could provide to an NFL team:

Considering he is still just 20 years old, Queen's potential is nearly as high as anyone's in the class.

The draft spot could indicate he plays early with the Ravens, although the squad could also bring him along slowly as he transitions to the NFL. His youth and relative inexperience could keep him behind some veterans on the depth chart.

Baltimore often promotes players from within, and L.J. Fort and Chris Board could be looking at bigger roles next season alongside Matt Judon.

Still, Queen has a good chance to make an impact for his new team before too long.