WWE Quick Takes on Rusev's Future, Raw Women's Elimination Chamber and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Between Super ShowDown on Thursday, Elimination Chamber early in March and WrestleMania 36 soon after that, it's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to right now in WWE.

The company deserves props for effectively promoting all of those events and stacking them with must-see matchups. That isn't even including NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16, which was one of the best top-to-bottom TakeOver specials ever produced.

It was there that Johnny Gargano shocked the world by betraying his friend-turned foe-turned friend Tommaso Ciampa in the night's main event. That set the stage for what should be a hotly contested clash between the two at TakeOver: Tampa.

TakeOver: Portland also left viewers wondering what the future holds for the brand's depleted tag team division in the same way Rusev's Raw loss caused fans to question what's next for him. The Raw women's Elimination Chamber match was another hot topic, with it being argued that it serves no purpose so close to WrestleMania 36.

Capping off the newsworthy week in WWE was the announcement on Friday's SmackDown that The Bella Twins will take their place among the immortals in the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend. While their accomplishments cannot be denied, the timing is questionable.

The latest edition of WWE Quick Takes will take a look at these events and attempt to analyze their lasting impact on the Road to WrestleMania.