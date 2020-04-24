Laviska Shenault Jr. Drafted by Jaguars: JAX's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Laviska Shenault Jr. will begin his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted by the team with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The receiver could make an early impact on his new team. Here is the Jaguars' updated depth chart after the selection:

QB - Gardner Minshew II, Joshua Dobbs

RB - Leonard Fournette, Ryquell Armstead

WR 1 - DJ Chark Jr.

WR 2 - Chris Conley, Charone Peake



WR 3 - Laviska Shenault Jr.*, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole

TE - James O'Shaughnessy, Josh Oliver

LT - Cam Robinson

LG - Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley

C - Brandon Linder, Tyler Gauthier

RG - A.J. Cann, Will Richardson Jr.

RT - Jawaan Taylor, Ryan Pope

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

The Colorado product is considered one of the most naturally talented wideouts in the class as a 6'2", 220-pound athlete with elite speed and ball skills.

Former coach Mel Tucker believed he was one of the top players he's ever coached in more than two decades around the game.

"Some guys are your speed, go [route] guys," Tucker said last September, per Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes. "Some are your slants. Some are your highpoint-and-go-get-the-ball. Some are your guys that can go over the middle. Or size and strength and run-after-the-catch guys.

"This kid is everything rolled into one."

Shenault showcased this ability during his sophomore season, totaling 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games, also adding five more rushing touchdowns to display his versatility.

Though he had even higher expectations in 2019, a core injury limited him at times, and he finished with just 764 yards on 56 catches. The player was also diagnosed with inflammation of the pubic bone in February, although he won't require surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If he can stay healthy, Shenault could replicate his previous production and exceed expectations at the next level.

Though the Jaguars have more established players on the roster, the relatively early draft pick likely indicates he will have a significant role in 2020.

Assuming he stays on the field, Shenault could climb the depth chart during his rookie season and eventually become a reliable weapon offensively.