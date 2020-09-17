Phillies' Jake Arrieta out for Rest of Regular Season with Hamstring Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta is out for the remainder of the regular season with a strained right hamstring he injured Tuesday, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Thursday.

It is possible he could return for the postseason should the Phillies qualify, however.

Now in his third year with the club, Arrieta has been a disappointment in the past two seasons. The 2015 National League Cy Young winner posted a 4.26 ERA in 55 starts in 2018 and 2019.

Arrieta's 2019 season ended in August when he had surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow.

He struggled through nine starts this season with a 5.08 ERA in 44.1 innings.

Philadelphia added Zack Wheeler last offseason to give the team another high-end starter behind Aaron Nola. Its depth behind that pair is lacking, however, while the bullpen has been a mess. Arrieta's loss comes just days after promising young starter Spencer Howard had to go on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

The Phillies sit at 24-24 and are in contention for a wild-card spot.