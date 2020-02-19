Jalen Hurts Gets 4th-Round Grade, Comparison to Taysom Hill from Mel Kiper Jr.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After putting up eye-popping numbers during this past season at Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts received a fourth-round grade for the 2020 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kiper compared the former Alabama transfer to New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill, mostly being used as a gadget player rather than a full-time quarterback.

Hurts finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 after totaling 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to go with 1,298 rushing yards and 20 more scores on the ground.

Though some believe Hill still has a future as a starter quarterback, he's only completed six passes in his NFL career and is mostly used out of the backfield (64 career carries) and as a receiver (22 career catches).

Hurts could potentially fill a similar role thanks to his size (6'2", 218 pounds) and athleticism as a runner.

Including his time at Alabama, the prospect totaled 3,274 rushing yards on 5.3 per carry while adding 43 touchdowns in his four collegiate seasons.

Still, NFL teams will continue to focus on mobile quarterbacks, especially after Lamar Jackson's MVP season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Hurts would be a third-round pick in his latest mock draft, the seventh overall quarterback taken after five were selected in the first round.

It will be up to each team to decide whether the 21-year-old can be a legitimate franchise quarterback or simply a useful player for gimmick plays over the course of the season.

Recent Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray each went No. 1 overall, but it seems Hurts will have to wait a little longer to hear his name called in April.