Matt Hardy Teases AEW in Cryptic Tweet About WWE Future After Orton's Attack

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy teased possibly jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling in a tweet he posted Tuesday following a segment with Randy Orton on Monday's episode of WWE Raw:

Hardy started the tweet with "Against Every Warning," with the first letter of each word spelling out "AEW."

There has been a great deal of speculation regarding Hardy's status in recent weeks, and he has fed into rumors of his departure on social media and through his "Free the Delete" YouTube series, which features plenty of hints about him wanting to leave WWE so he can spread his wings creatively.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported last week that Hardy's WWE contract expires in March and that he took a conchairto from Orton as a means of getting written off television.

WWE later advertised Hardy against Orton in a No Holds Barred match on this week's Raw, however, and Hardy was back on the show. The match never happened, though, as Hardy was in a neck brace and said he wasn't cleared to compete.

The Viper still decimated Hardy and crushed his head between a chair and the steel steps twice, which may have finally been his official swansong.

Satin reported ahead of Monday's Raw that Hardy was brought back since the angle was well-received by fans and that he had not signed a new deal with WWE.

With Hardy's status in limbo, there has been a great deal of speculation that Hardy will be revealed as the leader of Dark Order in AEW.

Dark Order's Evil Uno played up to it last week when he seemingly referenced a goodbye tweet by Hardy with the following tweet:

Although there have been mixed opinions about the Dark Order angle thus far, bringing in a big name like Hardy to steer the ship could be precisely what it needs to get on the right track.

Whether Hardy would want to be part of it or prefers to use his creative ability to build something from scratch remains to be seen.

Hardy is clearly frustrated with the creative shackles that have been placed upon him in WWE, though, and the fact that he was never really able to get his "Broken" character off the ground like he did in Impact Wrestling previously.

Perhaps AEW would be more receptive to Hardy's ideas, but wherever he lands, there is little doubt that his experience and creative mind will make him an asset to any company.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).